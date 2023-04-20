Man in Niqab stirs controversy in Jordan

ALBAWABA - Jordanian authorities arrested a man who was wearing women's clothes and wandering in the streets of the capital Amman.

A video of a man wearing a Niqab and an Abaya in Jordan ignited wide discussions as some people said that he might be mentally ill.

The man was seen avoiding a group of people who were reportedly said to running after the suspect.

However, local media reported that the man was arrested by the police in the Al Wehdat area while he was trying to commit pickpocketing operations inside the market.