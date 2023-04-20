UFO in Ukraine allegedly linked to flash in sky

ALBAWABA - Unverified videos were shared on social media of an alleged UFO tied to the back of a huge yellow truck, which was said to be captured by Ukranian forces, stirred wide controversy online.

Social media users discussed some weird incidents that people allegedly said to take place in Ukraine in the last few hours.

At first, a flash in the sky of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv posed speculation of the possibility of either being a missile attack since Ukraine is battling a war with Russia or it was either a phenomenal sign that came from the upper sky.

However, Kyiv's military administration clarified that the bright flash in the city was not due to a falling satellite or a Russian missile attack, AFP reported.

A NASA spokesman also rejected that the flash was caused during the return of a satellite to Earth.

On Wednesday, the dark sky of Ukraine was flashed by a strong white light that continued for a few seconds before it disappeared leaving civilians with many unanswered questions. After the weird lighting, some people shared videos of an alleged UFO attached to the back of a truck and reportedly linked the two incidents together.

On the other hand, some people claimed that the video shows a Russian "very developed" aircraft and not a UFO.

A social media user jokingly said that "Aliens want to end the war in Ukraine." While another commented: "This is more real than the narrative about the war."