Man predicted changing Twitter to X in 2021

Sally Shakkour

Published July 24th, 2023 - 11:08 GMT
Twitter X
(R-L) New Twitter logo X, and tattoo inked by a man in 2021 (Shutterstock/ Twitter/Ken The Crypto)

ALBAWABA - A Twitter user has reshared an old photo of himself claiming that he predicted the newly changed logo, X.com, which was imposed by Elon Musk on Sunday.

A man shared a picture showing his neck with the "X" tattoo showing, which really looks like the new re-branded social media platform in terms of shape causing wide reactions on social media.

In 2021, X.com user named Ken The Crypto posted a photo of his new tattoo and wrote: "Got the 100xCoin logo tattoo. I told ya!"

Two years later, the same person retweeted his post after the announcement of Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter to X.com. 

He commented claiming that he predicted the new logo of the social media platform due to the resemblance between his tattoo and the new X logo.

Ken The Crypto wrote on Sunday: "Before @elonmusk rebrands Twitter to #X, glad to have gotten this X tattoo long before the name switch."

"If $PENGY does well, a PENGUIN tattoo is next," He maintained. "Tattoo was from my old meme coin 100xCoin in 2021."

