Man predicted changing Twitter to X in 2021

ALBAWABA - A Twitter user has reshared an old photo of himself claiming that he predicted the newly changed logo, X.com, which was imposed by Elon Musk on Sunday.

A man shared a picture showing his neck with the "X" tattoo showing, which really looks like the new re-branded social media platform in terms of shape causing wide reactions on social media.

In 2021, X.com user named Ken The Crypto posted a photo of his new tattoo and wrote: "Got the 100xCoin logo tattoo. I told ya!"

Two years later, the same person retweeted his post after the announcement of Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter to X.com.

Before @elonmusk rebrands Twitter to #X , glad to have gotten this X tattoo long before the name switch 🤣



If $PENGY does well, a PENGUIN tattoo is next.



(Tattoo was from my old meme coin 100xCoin in 2021)

👇👇https://t.co/YDiM2lo1BU — Ken The Crypto (@KenTheCrypto) July 23, 2023

He commented claiming that he predicted the new logo of the social media platform due to the resemblance between his tattoo and the new X logo.

Ken The Crypto wrote on Sunday: "Before @elonmusk rebrands Twitter to #X, glad to have gotten this X tattoo long before the name switch."

"If $PENGY does well, a PENGUIN tattoo is next," He maintained. "Tattoo was from my old meme coin 100xCoin in 2021."