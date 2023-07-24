Memes flood after Twitter rebranding to X

ALBAWABA - Memes have crashed social media platforms after billionaire Elon Musk's announcement of changing Twitter into X.com.

Musk announced on Sunday that he is rebranding Twitter to become X triggering mixed reactions by social media users, especially, Twitter admires.

Not only the Twitter name was rebranded to become X, but also the famous blue bird which unifies the social media platform will no longer be available as it was removed by Musk.

Yesterday, Tesla CEO announced the major change in a post on the then-called Twitter, now X.com, he wrote: "Interim X logo goes live later today."

On Sunday, the X.com headquarter was lightened with the new social media platform logo as well.

Albawaba picks the best memes on social media following the Twitter rebrand to X:

According to sources, Musk's decision was not surprising as the SpaceX founder has been hinting about rebranding the popular platform by posting: "Paint It Black", "Change default platform color to black", "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds" and " Dues X".

"#RIPTwitter," massive trending hashtags also followed the news that Elon Musk is now turning Twitter to become officially X.com, including #Twitter, #X, #TwitterBird, #TwitterX and #TwitterLogo.

Elon Musk improving Twitter by changing its name to X.#Twitter #X pic.twitter.com/lAfGDxfTcF — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) July 23, 2023

Memers waiting for the new Twitter X logo to drop pic.twitter.com/8zBaBNcrA7 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 23, 2023

Acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk:

American billionaire Elon Musk announced acquiring the Twitter social media platform on April 14, 2022, but a deal was reached on Oct. 27, 2022.

Musk bought Twitter officially in a $44 billion deal where the American billionaire immediately became Twitter's new owner and CEO.