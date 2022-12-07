Man pretends to be 'prophet', marries 20 women

ALBAWABA - A U.S. man was arrested for pretending to be a prophet and marrying 20 women most of them are under the age of 15. The 46-year-old cult leader, named Samuel Rappylee Bateman, was arrested in August on charges of child endangerment.

An FBI document revealed that Samuel Bateman "began to proclaim he was a prophet" after assuming control of 50 followers in 2019. The self-proclaimed prophet allegedly wanted to marry his own teenage daughter.

@nypost You mean:



"Rapist and pedophile Samuel Bateman who is a sexual predator victimized 20 girls most under the age of 15..."



15 year olds are CHILDREN who cannot give consent.



You are complicit in child sexual abuse with this grooming language. #Groomers https://t.co/c13fAD5eqi — A Human Being 😷 (@m2mdesigns) December 4, 2022

Court investigations also exposed that Bateman drank wine and had sex with a male follower, Moroni Johnson, in a motel room in Lincoln, Nebraska, in front of his underage wives.

The self-proclaimed prophet also asked three of his followers to have sex with his daughters, one of whom was only 12 years old, while he watched.

According to reports, Samuel maintained that he was acting under instructions from "Heavenly Father," and told his wives that they had "sacrificed their virtue for the Lord."

'This is not normal,' 'He is a paedophile,' people commented as they couldn't believe the news requesting authorities to impose the strongest punishment on the self-proclaimed prophet Samuel Rappylee Bateman.