  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Man pretends to be 'prophet', marries 20 women

Man pretends to be 'prophet', marries 20 women

Published December 7th, 2022 - 08:26 GMT
self-proclaimed prophet
(Shutterstock/ file photo)
Highlights
The self-proclaimed prophet was arrested in August.

ALBAWABA - A U.S. man was arrested for pretending to be a prophet and marrying 20 women most of them are under the age of 15. The 46-year-old cult leader, named Samuel Rappylee Bateman, was arrested in August on charges of child endangerment.

Also ReadA New ‘Religious Prophet’ Makes an Online Appearance From LebanonA New ‘Religious Prophet’ Makes an Online Appearance From Lebanon

An FBI document revealed that Samuel Bateman "began to proclaim he was a prophet" after assuming control of 50 followers in 2019. The self-proclaimed prophet allegedly wanted to marry his own teenage daughter.

Court investigations also exposed that Bateman drank wine and had sex with a male follower, Moroni Johnson, in a motel room in Lincoln, Nebraska, in front of his underage wives.

The self-proclaimed prophet also asked three of his followers to have sex with his daughters, one of whom was only 12 years old, while he watched.

According to reports, Samuel maintained that he was acting under instructions from "Heavenly Father," and told his wives that they had "sacrificed their virtue for the Lord."

'This is not normal,' 'He is a paedophile,' people commented as they couldn't believe the news requesting authorities to impose the strongest punishment on the self-proclaimed prophet Samuel Rappylee Bateman.

Tags:ProphetUS

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...