  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. A New ‘Religious Prophet’ Makes an Online Appearance From Lebanon

A New ‘Religious Prophet’ Makes an Online Appearance From Lebanon

Published January 12th, 2022 - 07:40 GMT
Nasha't Majdi El-Nour and Carmen Chammas
Nasha't Majdi El-Nour claimed that "he often hosts other prophets that can not be seen by unenlightened human beings" (YouTube)

Appearing with the well-known Lebanese astrologer Carmen Chammas on YouTube, a man called "Nasha't Majdi El-Nour" has been introduced as a new "religious prophet" who is "bringing salvation. to the human race all the way from Lebanon."

Carmen Chammas, who has about a million subscribers on YouTube and makes frequent appearances on Lebanese TV channels, has been talking about the man she describes as "the wise" and the "guide" for a while now.

Translation: "A new proper will save you. Carmen Chammas introduces Lebanese people to the savior."

Attributing "enlightenment she has recently" to "Nasha't Majdi El-Nour," Carmen Chammas told YouTube followers that he is "a God-sent prophet who is here to save humanity," saying that "he arrived at our world with a bundle of light about two weeks ago." 

The so-called new prophet also has his own YouTube channel with near 7k followers. However, his first videos were posted about a year ago, as he delivers "his teachings" about the plant-based diet, Karma, meditation, COVID-19, magic, education, in addition to his predictions to the world. 

Comments are turned off on Nasha't Majdi El-Nour's videos.

Translation: "Someone please help us identify the prophet sitting with Carmen and Nasha't now."

After Chammas' video, social media users widely shared it with a flood of mockery, which was later addressed in another video on YouTube. In his latest video, Nasha't Majdi El-Nour claimed that "he often hosts other prophets that can not be seen by unenlightened human beings." Chammas supported his claim in the same video. 

Meanwhile, some online people questioned Carmen Chammas' mental health, wondering whether COVID-19 lockdowns have affected her mental stability that she has backed this person's claim of prophecy. 

Tags:Carmen ChammasNasha't Majdi El-Nour

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...