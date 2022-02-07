  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. A Man Severs His Sister's Head And Walks With it in The Street

A Man Severs His Sister's Head And Walks With it in The Street

Published February 7th, 2022 - 07:58 GMT
Ahwaz
Iran's Ahwaz (AFP/ File Photo )

ALBAWABA - The Ahwaz murderer continues to trend under the hashtag (#مجرم_الاهواز).

Also Read'Killed Twice': Syrian Family Kills 5-Year-Old Girl for Being Raped'Killed Twice': Syrian Family Kills 5-Year-Old Girl for Being Raped

This is a horrible, terrible murder that took place the other day in Iran's Arab community of Ahwaz.

Everyone on social is condemning the cold-blooded murder; words indeed can't describe the man who murdered his sister, severed her head, and walked with it through the streets of the city. Its shocking.


What is making people angry to the point of disbelief is that the Ahwaz murderer walked with the severed head and a smirk on his face. Is he human you might ask? Who would do such a thing?

This terrible murderous act is being described as an honor crime which is still being digested by all.

He shouldn't get away with this. He won't because his face is documented in different video clips and on social media but what is worrying is he may get a lenient sentence; let's hope he doesn't.

The gist of the story is the women/girl/youth ran away and elope; she was persuaded to come back and a pledge was made nothing would happen to her. But her brother did the terrible deed and severed her head. 

Tags:Iranhonor crimeTurkeycrime

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...