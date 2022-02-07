A Man Severs His Sister's Head And Walks With it in The Street

ALBAWABA - The Ahwaz murderer continues to trend under the hashtag (#مجرم_الاهواز).

This is a horrible, terrible murder that took place the other day in Iran's Arab community of Ahwaz.

You think that you’re following the Islamic religion regulations you’re a terrorist you’re going to hell by god wants #مجرم_الاهواز pic.twitter.com/QYTzuIiaip — Haifa (@HaifaAlotaiib1) February 7, 2022

Everyone on social is condemning the cold-blooded murder; words indeed can't describe the man who murdered his sister, severed her head, and walked with it through the streets of the city. Its shocking.

#مجرم_الاهواز



This is why it is trending pic.twitter.com/ah1Mhf4fqr — 🇸🇦 وش سالفة الهاشتاق ؟ ➐ (@AbtTag) February 6, 2022



What is making people angry to the point of disbelief is that the Ahwaz murderer walked with the severed head and a smirk on his face. Is he human you might ask? Who would do such a thing?

TW⚠️🚫

Ahwaz,Iran,He murdered his 17 year old wife who fled from him and her family after being married off to him at 13. Her family manipulated her to returning, then, he slaughtered her and walked wirh her head in the street while her own brother cheered him on#مجرم_الأهواز pic.twitter.com/ZEqTqfjMpQ — Dr.Feminist (@Drfeminist_) February 6, 2022

This terrible murderous act is being described as an honor crime which is still being digested by all.

You think that you’re following the Islamic religion regulations you’re a terrorist you’re going to hell by god wants #مجرم_الاهواز pic.twitter.com/QYTzuIiaip — Haifa (@HaifaAlotaiib1) February 7, 2022

He shouldn't get away with this. He won't because his face is documented in different video clips and on social media but what is worrying is he may get a lenient sentence; let's hope he doesn't.

The main difference between wildlife and human life is the rule of law, no one in human world can ignore the law, no one, otherwise it will be wildlife.#مجرم_الأهواز #جريمة_شرف #جريمة_الاهواز pic.twitter.com/EtTbDVUO9t — SAPHRAC (@SAPHRAC2022) February 7, 2022

The gist of the story is the women/girl/youth ran away and elope; she was persuaded to come back and a pledge was made nothing would happen to her. But her brother did the terrible deed and severed her head.