'Killed Twice': Syrian Family Kills 5-Year-Old Girl for Being Raped

In a shocking incident that circulated the internet in the past few days, a young Syrian girl was killed by her family in an “honor crime.''

The 5-year-old girl was murdered by her own parents in the north Syrian town of Manbij after they discovered that she was raped by a mysterious person, local media reported.

She was killed twice، She was found slain with a sharp object and dumped in a garbage container. A 5-year-old Syrian girl was killed by her family after she was raped in the city of Manbij, north of Syria.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that an undefined attacker had raped the little girl and after her family found out, they killed her in “cold blood” and then threw her body in a in a garbage container.

The victim is believed to have gone out to see her father who works on the farmlands before being snatched by a stranger who was riding a motorcycle. However, the date and the time of the crime are not confirmed yet.

A 5 y.o. #Syrian girl was found slain w a sharp object and dumped in a garbage container



Her family killed her after she'd been raped@honour_killing

via @Humedia1 #HonorKilling#femicide https://t.co/CXuGvDX0cX — Bruce (@Kebru13) January 28, 2022

The little Syrian girl's horrific story has caught the hearts of activists, human rights advocates and social media users worldwide as some decried it and urged authorities to take action against her death.

“She was killed twice,” a person said, while another one tweeted: “Just disgusted and horrified for real.” While multiple others were left speechless in front of this horrible incident.

Unfortunately, loads of honor crimes continue to be reported across the Middle East including Syria. Last summer, people took to the streets in Hasakah, northeast Syria to protest the death of two girls who were killed by their relatives in so-called "honor killings."