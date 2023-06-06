Man sleeps next to his mother's grave for 2 years

ALBAWABA - An Algerian young man relocated his residence and life to the cemetery, where he lives next to the grave of his mother, whom he deeply mourns and cannot bear to be separated from to the extent that he cannot return to his normal life.

Ismail Berrabah from the province of Adrar (southwestern Algeria) appears in the clip circulating on social media while lying on his stomach next to a grave.

The young man slept two years ago at the grave, not deterred by the cold or hot weather, which affected the hearts of many who interacted with his suffering and demanded the necessity of taking care of him psychologically, the Algerian newspaper “Al-Shorouk” said.

بالفيديو.. شاب جزائري ينام بجوار قبر أمه منذ عامين.. فما القصة؟ 🧕🏼🇩🇿#شبكات pic.twitter.com/4h2nCqCu6h — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) May 30, 2023

The Governor of Adrar instructed the Director of Health and Population to ensure that the young man receives both psychological and medical support.

Meanwhile, family members of the young man revealed that he has been moved to a hospital for initial treatment, and a dedicated mental health specialist has been assigned to monitor his well-being, according to the newspaper report.