Mariam Ashur, Missing Gazan Girl, Releases a Video Telling Her Story

Mariam Ashour, a Palestinian young girl living in Gaza who disappeared for three days, was found yesterday in one of the women’s care centers.

The 21-Palestinian girl believed to have run away from her family’s house due to continues abuse and violence. According to media sources, Mariam was found in a care center called “Hayat Center,” but was sent back to her family’s home later.

Mariam is back in her abusive family household after spending less than 24 hrs in the safety-house. She's in danger more than ever! I can't believe they let her go back to her abusers prison. #whereismariam #مريم_وين — Mona Bibi منى بيبي (@themonabibi) May 31, 2021

Women activists on social media were angered by the decision to send the Palestinian girl back home after news about abuse and violence were reported. Several hashtags came out since Mariam’s disappearance such as #WhereisMariam #JusticeforMariam #Mariam Ashour.

However, Mariam later on shared a video describing how surprised she was to find this huge media hype on her disappearance. In the video Mariam said: “I had to go out on Thursday due to circumstances and went to Hayat care center for safety measures.”

Mariam also added in the clip that the center is the perfect place for any girl going through any rough time as she was trying to solve her issue in a civil, legal manner. The Gazan girl denounced the huge campaign on social media and accused people of using her name to share their false theories. She said people went deep into sharing her posts and photos without her permission.

Mariam Ashour, is a 21 year old Palestinian girl from Khan Younis who's been missing for three days. She was subjected to constant abuse by her own family at her own house. Her family, as usual, have an argument ready to justify their violence towards her.#مريم_وين pic.twitter.com/j4LDYTrDxk — Mona Bibi منى بيبي (@themonabibi) May 30, 2021

Ashour has also asked people who posted about her story or shared one of her old posts, in which she complained about being a victim of family abuse, to delete them. She also praised her mother and father as two of the best in the world.

Furthermore, Mariam thanked all the people who shared positive thoughts about her and assured those worried about her that she is now fine and has received her rights through the law.

"The world must demand the truth when my body parts are scattered with cold hands, buried without respect for the living's shudder infront of death."

-Mariam Ashour#مريم_وين pic.twitter.com/EusDzkIlit — peace (@salamxox1) May 30, 2021

At the end of the video, Mariam said that she was not pressured to make this video, but she had to so that people can see she is fine and she is not jailed or abused by her family. However, she was going through a hard time and soon she will go back to college.