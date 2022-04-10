Marine Le Pen in Hijab, Macron Subjected to Police Violence! What's Happening in France?

  1. Home
Published April 10th, 2022 - 09:59 GMT
French artist Jaeraymie. (Facebooks/ @Jaeraymie)

French people woke up to confusing presidential candidate posters placed in various streets across the country. In the posters, people saw the current president Emmanuel Macron who is also a candidate in the 2022 elections covered in bruises after being beaten by the police. Macron is seen wearing the 'Yellow Vest' jacket which represents the movement of rage against economic justice and calls for political reforms.

The second poster shows the far-right wing candidate Marine Le Pen where she is seen wearing Hijab (headscarf). Le Pen is known for her anti-Islam remarks as she vowed to ban, fine women who wear Hijab in public places.

France has been under fire during the latest years for targeting Muslims and Hijabi females after banning wearing the headscarf in most parts of the country.

The French Senate voted in January to ban the wearing of the hijab and other "ostensible religious symbols" in sports competitions following a proposed amendment from Les Républicains, a right-wing party who argued that headscarves can risk the safety of athletes wearing them.

The third poster shows a picture of Eric Zemmour in traditional Islamic cloth and a long beard and mustache as the candidate is predicted after converting to Islam.

In fact, all the photos are fake and were adjusted by the French talented artist Jaeraymie. He made and hung the posters on the streets of France before sharing them on his social media platforms and created new election campaigns and slogans for each candidate after reimagining their new versions.

The first round of France's presidential elections has kicked off today April 10th and two of the 12 candidates are set to compete in the second round of presidential elections that is scheduled for April 24th.

