Mark Zuckerberg's 4th of July Video Is Not Deep Faked, but the Internet Mocked It Anyways

Amid Americans' celebration of the 4th of July which is always commemorated by fireworks shows across the countries' cities and towns, a video posted by Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has drawn the attention of millions of online users.

In the short video posted by the businessman on Instagram, a platform he also owns, Mark Zuckerberg can be seen as he waved the US flag while on an electric surfer. while Take Me Home by Country Roads played in the background.

Within less than 12 hours of posting the minute-long video, about 1.5 million people have watched the video, while more than 8k comments weighed on its content.

Even though many social media users shared the video accusing the billionaire of staging a publicity stunt, "showcasing overly patriotic sentiment," many others took the chance to mock the video and create memes inspired by it.

how Mark Zuckerberg should have celebrated the 4th of July pic.twitter.com/F2eNQcrKqS — born miserable (@bornmiserable) July 5, 2021

In some memes, the video was turned into black and white while conversations from classical movies were added to the sound effects. Others added photos of sharks that look like it is about to attack Facebook's creator.