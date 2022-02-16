Mauritanian Rights Activist Survives Assassination Attempt

On February 14, the Mauritanian human rights activist Amna Al-Mukhtar was subjected to an assassination attempt by a local mosque Imam. The Nobel-nominee has appeared in a YouTube video telling her horrific experience.

A page called feminist consciousness said that the Imam called Walad Mahjoub, who is believed to be an extremist cleric, attempted to kill the rights activist on Valentine’s Day.

Sources said: “The Imam attacked Amna with stones, and tried to assassinate her while she was supporting a poor mother and her daughters.” Furthermore, “he assaulted them with weapons two weeks ago and tried to rob them of their home.”

It is worth noting that the Imam was previously accused of raping a teen girl, aged 16, after he convinced her family of taking her to a Quran memorization center, but instead, he locked her there and raped her until she got pregnant.

تعرضت النسوية والناشطة الحقوقية الموريتانية آمنة المختار يوم أمس لمحاولة إغتيال من طرف إمام مسجد يسمى ب "ولد المحجوب"، الذي هاجمها بالحجارة وحاول اغتيالها أثناء مؤازرتها لأم مفقرة وبناتها اعتدى عليهن ولد المحجوب بالسلاح منذ أسبوعين وحاول سلبهن منزلهن. pic.twitter.com/YMayAkny6Z — نحو وعي نسوي (@feministconsci1) February 15, 2022

Who is Amna Mukhtar:

Amna Mint Al-Mukhtar was born in the fifties of the last century into a conservative Arab family. But she soon rebelled against the restrictions, and the story of her struggle began at the age of eleven, during the rule of the first Mauritanian president, Mukhtar Ould Daddah, Raseef reported.

She joined the Toilers Movement (National Democratic Movement), whose main work was demanding social justice, Mauritania's independence from France and the adoption of the Arabic language as the official national language in the country. In 2015, she was the first Mauritanian woman, and even the first Mauritian citizen to be nominated for the Nobel prize.