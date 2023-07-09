Meta accuses Donald Trump Jr. of spreading misinformation

ALBAWABA - In a controversial move, Threads, the Instagram app, has accused Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of the former U.S. president, of spreading misinformation, the New York Post reported.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s new "Twitter killer" app has warned Threads users that Donald Trump Jr. could be a source of misinformation.

According to Threads users who have been trying to follow the American political activist, businessman, author, and former television presenter, have been getting notifications if they are sure about following Trump Jr.

Threads app was sending messages to users reading: "Are you sure you want to follow @donaldjtrumpjr?"

It then says: "This account has repeatedly posted false information that was reviewed by independent fact-checkers or went against our Community Guidelines."

On the other hand, Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo of the warning messages on his Twitter account and protested Meta for designing him as a person who shares false information.

He said: "Threads not exactly off to a great start."

He maintained: "Hey Instagram, Threads is verbal, so the whole skimpy bikini thing is not going to work so well if your influencers can’t actually formulate a sentence… IMHO you may want to rethink cutting off those who can."