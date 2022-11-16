Michel Aoun celebrates end of his presidency

  1. Home
Published November 16th, 2022 - 10:16 GMT
Michel Aoun
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun waves to his supporters in front of the presidential palace in Baabda before delivering a speech to mark the end of his mandate, east of the capital Beirut, on October 30, 2022. (Photo by anwar amro / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Former Lebanese President Michel Aoun, 89, appeared for the first time since leaving office last October.

In the video, Michel was seen along with his family member while celebrating the end of his mandate as Lebanon's president. Ex-president was appointed as the country's president on Oct. 21, 2016.

The former president appeared next to Gebran Bassil, who is Aoun's son-in-law, a Lebanese politician and leader of the Free Patriotic Movement. 

Michel Aoun appeared along with his family members holding a glass of wine in his hands while singing a patriotic Lebanese song.

The video has dragged mixed reactions on social media, especially as the country is now facing its worst economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Beirut's port blast.

