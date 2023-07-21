Miss Italy bans transgender competitors

ALBAWABA - Miss Italy beauty pageant has banned transgender from competing in the contest.

This comes days after a transgender woman won Miss Netherlands. Model Rikkie Valerie Kollé, 22, won the title of Miss Netherlands 2023, for the first time in the competition's history.

She wrote after winning: "I did it!."

Kollé maintained: "I made my community proud and showed it can be done."

Last year competition, Italian model Lavinia Abate won the first place at Miss Italy, while Carolina Vinci Sardinia came in the second place and was followed by Virginia Cavalieri.

Miss Italy 2022 Lavinia Abate

About Miss Italy 2022 Lavinia Abate:

Lavinia Abate, Miss Italy 2022, has been practicing dance since she was 12 years old. She won both Miss Lazio and Miss Elegance before winning Miss Italy in December 2022.

She became Miss Italy when she was 18, Lavinia Abate. from Rome, participated in the beauty pageant against 21 candidates for the title paraded.