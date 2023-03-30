Miss San Francisco is transgender

ALBAWABA - California crowned, for the first time, a transgender woman, Miss San Francisco.

Monroe Lace, a transgender woman, has been crowned Miss San Francisco, earlier this month.

This month, California crowned its new Miss #SanFrancisco, the first #transgender woman to win a title in the organization's 99-year history. Monroe Lace joined us this morning on @kron4news. #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/sVFSU2KuJu — Stephanie Lin (@StephanieLinTV) March 26, 2023

This is the first case in the history of this contest in which a transgender person is crowned Miss San Francisco.

After winning the Miss San Francisco title, Lace will now be among the candidates at the state level competition. The winner will represent California in the annual Miss America pageant.

In media statements, Lace, 25, said that she had fulfilled a childhood dream with this coronation, "a dream that I have had since I was 12 years old."

Miss San Francisco aspires to become a Deputy District Attorney and Superior Court Judge in the same court where her father has been a janitor for 16 years. Lace hopes to see more women working in high government positions.

With this title, Lace wanted to set an example for everyone who faced "similar situation as hers", explaining that as long as she was able to achieve her dream, "everyone can do so", as she put it.

Miss San Francisco had faced ill-treatment from her surroundings due to her sexual transformation. She left her family home four years ago because her family did not accept her.

Lace was raped at gunpoint in a residential hotel after leaving her home.

Miss California Week 2023 kicks off June.25 at the Visalia Convention Center in the San Joaquin Valley in downtown. The finals will be held on Saturday July.1.