Mistaken identity or assassination? Pakistani journalist killed in Kenya

Published October 25th, 2022 - 07:41 GMT
Arshad Sharif
In this picture taken on June 22, 2022, a top Pakistani news anchor Arshad Sharif speaks during an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan’s Destabilisation" in Islamabad. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Since the killing of the Pakistani journalist and TV presenter Arshad Sharif in Kenya on October 23rd, rumours have been emerging online about the reasons behind his killing as the motive is yet to be confirmed.

Kenyan National Police Service released a statement regretfully announcing the death of a foreigner named Arshad Mohammed Sharif along Kwenia farm after being fatally shot by a policeman. Arshad Sharif was accompanied by his brother Khurram Ahmed.

The Kenyan media also debated the reasons behind his death, a reporter said: "Police have triggered many questions, most of them revolving around the yet-to-be-established motive of the killing." The reporter continued questioning whether the incident was due to mistaken identity or assassination.

According to the media, journalist Arshad Sharif, 49, is a well-known critic of the Pakistani government. Among the questions triggered by the Kenyan media, is why the police opened fire on the journalist's car, did they ask him to stop the vehicle and he refused?

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was charged with multiple cases, including sedition charges over an interview with Shahbaz Gill – a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan – during which Gill made comments deemed offensive to the military, forcing him to leave the country to escape prison, Al Jazeera reported.

About Arshad Sharif

Arshad Sharif was a Pakistani journalist, writer and television news anchor. He specialised in investigative journalism. He was born in February 1973 in Karachi, Pakistan.

He won the Pride of Performance from the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi for his contributions to journalism.

