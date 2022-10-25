Mistaken identity or assassination? Pakistani journalist killed in Kenya

Since the killing of the Pakistani journalist and TV presenter Arshad Sharif in Kenya on October 23rd, rumours have been emerging online about the reasons behind his killing as the motive is yet to be confirmed.

Kenyan National Police Service released a statement regretfully announcing the death of a foreigner named Arshad Mohammed Sharif along Kwenia farm after being fatally shot by a policeman. Arshad Sharif was accompanied by his brother Khurram Ahmed.

Kenyan media doubting the stance of Kenyan police? https://t.co/rydHgrHD7F — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) October 25, 2022

The Kenyan media also debated the reasons behind his death, a reporter said: "Police have triggered many questions, most of them revolving around the yet-to-be-established motive of the killing." The reporter continued questioning whether the incident was due to mistaken identity or assassination.

According to the media, journalist Arshad Sharif, 49, is a well-known critic of the Pakistani government. Among the questions triggered by the Kenyan media, is why the police opened fire on the journalist's car, did they ask him to stop the vehicle and he refused?

Who has killed famous Pakistani investigative reporter Arshad Sharif in Nairobi?



What was he pursuing? Who wanted him dead? Who pulled the trigger? Who were they mistaking him for?



Hey @WilliamsRuto , we need to know why Sharif was killed. pic.twitter.com/0vpFqN6eAJ — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) October 24, 2022

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was charged with multiple cases, including sedition charges over an interview with Shahbaz Gill – a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan – during which Gill made comments deemed offensive to the military, forcing him to leave the country to escape prison, Al Jazeera reported.

About Arshad Sharif

Arshad Sharif was a Pakistani journalist, writer and television news anchor. He specialised in investigative journalism. He was born in February 1973 in Karachi, Pakistan.

He won the Pride of Performance from the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi for his contributions to journalism.