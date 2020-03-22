Modern-Day Adam and Eve? Instagram Post Triggers Saudi Calls to 'Expel' a Young Couple From the Country

Photos of a young couple posing in front of a mosque's gate in Mecca stirred strong reactions across social media, as they posed as if praying to each other by the mosque's entrance.

Translation: "These immoral two are in Jeddah, she's a Somali and he's a Yemeni, which means that non-Saudis have been doing everything they want freely with no fear of being held accountable."

Online commentators accused the couple of "offending Muslims and the Saudi society" and called on authorities to hold them accountable accordingly.

They don’t fear Allah. They should at least fear the rules of society & the punishment for doing this & spreading this filth



Our world is degenerating

Atheism, feminism, liberalism are CANCERS to SOCIETY

Translation: "I hope we hear news of their arrest"

Translation: "In our country and in the heart of our conservative society with such strong faith in God, we have absolutely no connection with these people who glorify satan and female genital. This is what we've gotten in return for granting the Saudi nationality to such people. We should keep our land pure."

Many social media users went on to assume that the two individuals featured in the photos are not Saudis demanding their immediate deportation from the country.

Besides calling for their deportation, some Tweets associated the content of the photo which was posted on the woman's Instagram account, with ancient religious practices where women were worshipped by men.

This land must be purified from the corruption that struck our society, today we are at war against Satanic agendas such as atheism, feminism, LGBTQ etc...

We will never give up, the light will prevail!!! #نطالب_بالقبض_علي_المنحلين — A.M 👁 🇸🇦 (@Abdox4life) March 20, 2020

One social media user pointed out that the angry comments have been mostly attacking the young woman and calling to persecute her as if she was the only person in the widely circulated photos.

they’re only exposing the girl’s info which SAYS a fucking lot :/#نطالب_بالقبض_على_المنحلين — layan (@pweiodt) March 20, 2020

Through a Tweet on their page, officials of the Mecca region announced arresting the young couple and stated that they have been referred to the Public Prosecutor's Office for further procedures.

Translation: "Mecca's police have arrested a young couple after the young man was photographed kneeling before her near a mosque in Jeddah. They have been referred to the Public Prosecutor's Office to deal with them legally."