  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Modern Day Slavery In Qatar? 6500 Migrant Workers Dead So Qatar Can Host The World Cup

Modern Day Slavery In Qatar? 6500 Migrant Workers Dead So Qatar Can Host The World Cup

Published February 24th, 2021 - 07:10 GMT
Modern Day Slavery In Qatar? 6500 Migrant Workers Dead So Qatar Can Host The World Cup
According to the Guardian, 12 workers have died every week since December 2010 in Qatar. (Shutterstock: Dan Tiego)

An analysis conducted by UK-based The Guardian has revealed shocking figures showing immense violations of labour rights amongst migrant workers in Qatar, ones that have led to at least 6500 deaths in 10 years.

According to the report published by the British newspaper, Qatar's efforts to accelerate the construction of facilities that will be needed to the country as it prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 have led to thousands of deaths amongst migrant workers, many of whom hail from South Asia.

The report notes that deaths that have all been documented by either the Qatar government of embassies of India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka show that an average of 12 workers have lost their lives a week since December 2010, with the vast majority of their deaths being linked by official statements to "natural causes," even though most workers are relatively healthy and young enough to pursue recruitment in the construction sector.

The Guardian also highlights that some deaths have been attributed to suicide, while many others have been justified by respiratory and or cardiac failure; that many workers had dropped dead at their workplaces. According to the report, the long hours of work combined with the extreme heat in Qatar especially during the warm months of the year may have caused this surge in deaths over the years.

However, the report accuses the government of Qatar of dismissing previous warnings by Doha's own lawyers, who had recommended a thorough study into the causes of deaths and a government decision to carry out autopsies for sudden deaths.

As soon as the report was published yesterday, thousands of social media users expressed their deep shock over the figures revealed in the report, saying that "it's sad that a global event, meant to entertain the nations of the world, is causing such sorrow to thousands of families who have lost their loved ones."

Is Qatar Changing Its Stances on LGBTQ+? Pride Flags to Be Allowed During the FIFA World Cup 2022
Al Jazeera's Critic of Qatar Could Actually be a Planned Effort to Improve Its Image; Here's an example
Video: Non-Muslim Workers Denied Meals During a Food Distribution Event in Qatar
Tags:Qatarmigrant workersAsiansouth asianinfrastructure workersThe Guardianshocking figuresSuicideheart attacksDeathssudden deathsDohaFIFA World Cup 2022

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...