Modern Day Slavery In Qatar? 6500 Migrant Workers Dead So Qatar Can Host The World Cup

An analysis conducted by UK-based The Guardian has revealed shocking figures showing immense violations of labour rights amongst migrant workers in Qatar, ones that have led to at least 6500 deaths in 10 years.

Revealed: 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for World Cup https://t.co/ENKDyqmJqb — The Guardian (@guardian) February 23, 2021

According to the report published by the British newspaper, Qatar's efforts to accelerate the construction of facilities that will be needed to the country as it prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 have led to thousands of deaths amongst migrant workers, many of whom hail from South Asia.

The report notes that deaths that have all been documented by either the Qatar government of embassies of India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka show that an average of 12 workers have lost their lives a week since December 2010, with the vast majority of their deaths being linked by official statements to "natural causes," even though most workers are relatively healthy and young enough to pursue recruitment in the construction sector.

More than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since it won the right to host the World Cup 10 years ago.



An average of 12 migrant workers from these five nations have died each week since Qatar was announced as a host. https://t.co/k72iPPJWqU — Ruchir Sharma (@ruchirsharma_1) February 23, 2021

The Guardian also highlights that some deaths have been attributed to suicide, while many others have been justified by respiratory and or cardiac failure; that many workers had dropped dead at their workplaces. According to the report, the long hours of work combined with the extreme heat in Qatar especially during the warm months of the year may have caused this surge in deaths over the years.

2 people per day died, for our own entrateinment. https://t.co/YQERwX6a6O — Sara (@SaraButkovic) February 23, 2021

Imagine if every country boycotted the event. That said, I do not know what contracts are in place for the nations with @FIFAcom, and in turn what FIFA has in place with the Qatari government/monarchy. However, is this not the clarion call to the world that this can't continue? — Benn Glazier (@bennglazier) February 23, 2021

However, the report accuses the government of Qatar of dismissing previous warnings by Doha's own lawyers, who had recommended a thorough study into the causes of deaths and a government decision to carry out autopsies for sudden deaths.

Here's an idea for footballers.



Instead of just making a gesture like taking the knee, why not actually do something and refuse to play there. — Colinthewarriormonkey (@CTWarriorMonkey) February 23, 2021

As soon as the report was published yesterday, thousands of social media users expressed their deep shock over the figures revealed in the report, saying that "it's sad that a global event, meant to entertain the nations of the world, is causing such sorrow to thousands of families who have lost their loved ones."