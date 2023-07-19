Modi raises toast, refuses to drink alcohol

ALBAWABA - A video showing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising a toast in France but refuses to drink it has circulated social media.

In the footage, Modi was seen along with the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron during his visit to attend Bastille Day celebrations.

The Indian prime minister was awarded the highest rank of France's Legion of Honour ahead of festivities which included a military parade on the Champs-Elysées avenue on July 14.

Despite that the visit has been days ago, however, a new video was widely shared online and gained the attention of many people online.

In the clip, Modi was seen raising the toast along with French president and many officials, but then puts the glass down without drinking alcohol despite that Macron was seen drinking.

A commentator posted the video and wrote: "PM Modi raises a toast during his France visit as a part of the usual diplomatic protocol but just notice, what he does next. He is a teetotaler. He doesn’t drink."

Another person said: "This is bizarre... why wouldn't they give him a non-alcoholic drink for the toast?"

A Twitter user noticed a weird look on French president's wife after Modi put the glass down and commented: "The look in that lady's face."