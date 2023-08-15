  1. Home
Modi rebuked for failing to unfurl flag during Independence Day

Published August 15th, 2023 - 11:31 GMT
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Independence Day
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark country's 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Video was virally shared on social media of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempting to raise the Indian flag during Independence Day.

In the clip, Modi, who became a prime minister in 2014, was widely mocked online after failing to unfurl the flag during a celebration on India's Independence Day from the capital New Delhi.

A person shared the video and wrote: "Modi failed to unfurl the National flag at the Red Fort." He maintained: "Anger of ‘Bharat Mata’ or a clear sign of Modi departing from the PM office next year?"

Many people allegedly claimed after the video that it was a "sign" that Modi might be living "his last period as a prime minister."

Another person commented on the Modi video: "Exactly, that's the first thing I noticed."

On the other hand, some people on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that the video was fabricated or was edited somehow. "Real or fake?" a netizen added. 

India's Independence Day

India's Independence Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 15. It is a public holiday across the country commemorating the nation's independence from the United Kingdom on Aug. 15, 1947.

