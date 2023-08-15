Modi rebuked for failing to unfurl flag during Independence Day

ALBAWABA - Video was virally shared on social media of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempting to raise the Indian flag during Independence Day.

In the clip, Modi, who became a prime minister in 2014, was widely mocked online after failing to unfurl the flag during a celebration on India's Independence Day from the capital New Delhi.

A person shared the video and wrote: "Modi failed to unfurl the National flag at the Red Fort." He maintained: "Anger of ‘Bharat Mata’ or a clear sign of Modi departing from the PM office next year?"

Many people allegedly claimed after the video that it was a "sign" that Modi might be living "his last period as a prime minister."

Modi failed to unfurl the National flag at the Red Fort.



Anger of ‘Bharat Mata’ or a clear sign of Modi departing from the PM office next year? pic.twitter.com/Uuf4MnhVpo — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) August 15, 2023

Another person commented on the Modi video: "Exactly, that's the first thing I noticed."

On the other hand, some people on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that the video was fabricated or was edited somehow. "Real or fake?" a netizen added.

India's Independence Day

India's Independence Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 15. It is a public holiday across the country commemorating the nation's independence from the United Kingdom on Aug. 15, 1947.