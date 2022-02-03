Moroccan Boy Braces for Help After Falling in a Deep Well

A Moroccan 5-year-old boy had fallen in an over 60 meters deep well for over 46 hours while authorities and rescue forces are still racing time to save him.

The story of Rayan, who fell down a well in the province of Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, has not only caught local attention, but also people from other countries are eagerly waiting for the happy news.

a 5-year-old Moroccan child fell into the dry Sunda well at a depth of 60 meters having a very small diameter. There are attempts to get it out, but it remains weak in the race of time. Make Rayan’s case your priority today!#SaveRyan#أنقذوا_ريان pic.twitter.com/0OJBlCy5YK — Maryam Ahmed (@MaryamHayun) February 2, 2022

The hashtags “#أنقذوا_ريان and #SaveRyan” are trending in several Arab countries including The United Arab Emirate (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

According to local media in Morocco, the child Rayan fell inside the well at 5 o'clock in the evening last Tuesday and is still stuck there. Rescue forces confirmed that the little Moroccan boy is still alive after they sent a phone down the well as the kid appeared safe despite the limited space.

اخواني المغاربة سقط الطفل ريان في بئر عمقه 60 متر في #شفشاون الى الٱن مرت 26 ساعة ولم يتم اخراجه بعد. و ما زالت المحاولات جارية لإنقاذه فضلا وليس أمرا لنقف جميعا مع الطفل ريان ونسانده بتفعليل وسم #انقذوا_ريان قبل سنوات وقعت حادثة مثل هذه خارج المغرب جعلت العالم كله يتحرك وشكرا pic.twitter.com/jsx8UlgooJ — 👤Elbaz Larbi👤 (@la__croi) February 2, 2022

A civilian from the area volunteered to go down to the well to save the kid, but he only reached a distance of 20 meters due to lack of space and oxygen.

To reach Rayan, authorities have drilled a hole parallel to the well; When they reach a depth of 32 metres, they will make another one horizontally into the cavity where the child is; Currently, forces have dug about 15 meters.

This way, Ryan can be saved Dig parallel to a little more depth and pull the child at a mile#انقذوا_ريان pic.twitter.com/nerY8T8rVo — aymanelrefaee (@aymanelrefaee1) February 3, 2022

On the other hand, some people have slammed the old way in saving the Moroccan boy saying with all this development we should have a faster way to take him out, especially given the fact that the life of the child is in danger.