Morocco's Future King and Spain's Future Queen: Relationship Rumors

What would be more interesting than the King of Morocco being in a relationship with the Queen of Spain? This is not the case yet, but it could be sometime in the future, as speculations over a possible affair between the future rulers of both countries Moulay Hassan and Leonor continue to be on the rise.

In May 2021, the Spain-based newspaper El Español started the rumor, hinting that both the Crown Prince of Morocco and the heiress of Spain "are in a relationship".

The El Español report then cited several experts and sources saying the two royals of the neighboring countries with deep historical links enjoy a close bond together.

The Spanish newspaper also discussed the many similar ways both Moulay Hassan and Leonor have been groomed to lead their countries in the future.

🇪🇸🇲🇦 There is growing speculation across both sides of the Strait that Spain's Crown Princess Leonor and Morocco's Crown Prince Moulay Hassan are in fact in a relationship... The future Queen of Spain and King of Morocco may be a couple... pic.twitter.com/jEtRUoIM4r — Intermarium News 🇫🇮 (@Intermarium_FI) August 22, 2022

However, online sources have weighed again on the possibility of a future reunion between the two royals Moulay Hassan and Leonor, after a photo of the Spanish princess went viral, showing her with a necklace that read the Arabic word "Hub", meaning love.

Last week, Periodista Digital reignited rumors by saying that the necklace worn by Princess Leonor during a family visit to Carthusian Monastery Valldemossa may be connected to "courtship" between her and Moulay Hassan, the Crown Prince of Morocco, suggesting it might be Princess Leonor's message to Moulay Hassan.

Periodista Digital also reported that sources at the Royal Palace of Spain did not deny the news, which triggered rumors even more. The Spanish publication also speculated that the necklace might be connected to the Princess's former Brazilian partner as a hidden message.

Social media users continued to debate the rumors, with many wondering what the future will look like if Moulay Hassan and Leonor are united in a marriage that could interfere with politics.