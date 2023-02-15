Muqtada al-Sadr calls MBC to stop Mu'awiya series

ALBAWABA - Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called MBC television to ban airing the upcoming historical and religious series that talks about the life of former caliph Mu'awiya I.

Mu'awiya bin Abu Sufyan is the founder and first caliph of the Umayyad Caliphate, ruling from 661 until his death.

In a Twitter post, al-Sadr wrote: "I think its better that MBC T.V. halt airing Mu'awiya as he is the head of sectarian strife." The Shiite cleric maintained: "Airing these kinds of series is against the new policy taken by Saudi Arabia."

It is worth mentioning that Shiites and Sunnis have had a long dispute over the history and the life of caliph Mu'awiya I.

لو تنتظر وتتابع المسلسل ثم يمكن تقييمه إيجابا او سلبا .. وإبداء الملاحظات عليه .. — صالح الحناكي (@SA_ALHENAKI) February 15, 2023

Various reactions emerged online where some people called Muqtada al-Sadr to watch the series before judging it. Others called MBC to stop the series to avoid confusion and sectarian tendencies.

About Mu'awiya series

According to media reports, the Mu'awiya series is scheduled for the coming Ramadan. It was written by journalist Khaled Salah, and it is being filmed in the cities of Tunisia.

The main character of Muawiya bin Abi Sufyan is played by the Syrian artist Loujain Ismail. Jordanian artist, Iyad Nassar, embodies the character of Ali bin Abi Talib, and the artist, Suhair bin Amara, embodies the character of Hind Bint Utbah, Muawiya's mother.