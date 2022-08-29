Iraq's Muqtada Al-Sadr Announces His Political Retirement

Iraqi Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr has announced he is retiring from politics in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

In the post the Iraqi Shia leader added that he is quitting from the entire political process and saying from now on he won't be involved in any political affairs in Iraq.

Muqtada al-Sadr also revealed in his latest statement which was released on August 29th, 2022 he is aiming to close all his offices in the country expect Al-Sharif al-Radi shrine, Al Sadr Heritage Authority and an Iraqi museum.

The Sadrist leader also asked his supporters to pray for him in case he dies or is assassinated in a surprised move.