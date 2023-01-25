Muslims call to boycott Swedish brands

ALBAWABA - Muslims worldwide launched a campaign to boycott Swedish brands following the burning of the Quran by the right-wing politician Rasmus Paludan.

Paludan, who is the head of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burnt the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden on Friday triggering world condemnation which some described as a "vile act."

In return for the Quran burning by a Swedish official, Muslims released a campaign online calling to stop purchasing Swedish brands and products.

The hashtag "#مقاطعة_المنتجات_السويدية — boycott Swedish products" was trending in multiple countries with people using it to highlight the Swedish brands that must be boycotted.

The brands included IKEA, H&M, Spotify, Ericsson, Volvo and many others.

"No one can call this freedom of expression and freedom of thought," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated.

Many Arab countries, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also condemned the Swedish politician's Quran burning calling it an "Islamophobic" move and protests were held in many countries.

On the other hand, a similar boycott campaign against French brands and products was launched to respond to offensive anti-Islamic caricatures shared by Charlie Hebdo newspaper.