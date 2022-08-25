Myanmar Army Arrests Former UK Ambassador Vicky Bowman

The British Embassy in Myanmar has expressed concerns over the arrest of a British national in Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon. According to AFP, the individual arrested has been identified as Vicky Bowman, the former UK ambassador to Myanmar.

Vicky Bowman was the UK ambassador to Myanmar between 2002 and 2006. However, she is still residing in Myanmar after marrying the Burmese artist Htein Lin, who has been arrested along with her.

On Wednesday night, the country's military reportedly arrested her without providing enough information about the reasons behind her detention. So far, most reports point to charges related to the Immigration Act.

Online sources suspected that the arrest is based on her activities in connection to leading the Myanmar Center for Responsible Business (MCRB). According to journalist Andrew Nachemson, the MCRB was "meant to co-host a seminar on business and human rights" on Thursday morning.

Since the military "junta" carried out their coup in February 2021, Myanmar has been witnessing a major crackdown against the free press, journalists, and human rights activists across the country.