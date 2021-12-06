Myanmar: New Strategy to Silence People Is Not Too Subtle

More than 10 months after the Myanmar military orchestrated a military coup that removed the head of the State Counsellor of Myanmar, killed over 1000 people, and detained tens of thousands of others, the country's junta are once again cracking down on pro-democracy calls.

Ignoring all international calls for an end to the human rights violation committed by the military which now has full control over the country, people in Myanmar are reporting rising fears of a new round of state violence, especially as the use of the internet is being curbed in a variety of ways.

Telecom companies are going to increase data pack prices for internet service under junta ministrys pressure at the beginning of Dec. Wifi users of Myanmar are also facing with such significant price changes.#Dec6Coup #TerroristsJunta#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/j5PGqBvkAe — Gulf Wifey Myanmar 🇲🇲 (@GulfWifyMyanmar) December 6, 2021

While local Burmese media is reporting at least 5 deaths as a result of an attack by government security forces against anti-coup protestors in the largest city of Yangon yesterday, online commentators from Myanmar are expressing growing fears that an approaching spike in mobile internet prices is meant to limit the public's access to news, besides restricting activists' ability to report on attacks that target them and demonstrators across the country.

Under the hashtag #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar, online people also highlighted the fact that the digital activity practiced by Burmese citizens through which they stay informed and organized against the military coup has been a source of concern for authorities for several months, which could explain the upcoming rise in internet prices by the country's telecom companies.

This development comes at a time Mynamar's coup authorities sentenced the country's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 years in jail over corruption charges, ones that are widely believed to be a form of political revenge after she refused to endorse the February 1st military coup.