Mysterious streaks of light in California sky

ALBAWABA In one of the videos, mysterious strange lights appeared slowly spreading across the sky in California Friday night.

A mesmerizing display of lights over Northern California on Friday was caused by the re-entry of flaming space debris into Earth’s atmosphere, experts said. The chunks of communications equipment had been jettisoned from the International Space Station. https://t.co/CrZkdV5YSU pic.twitter.com/Zz0IkDcb8j — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 19, 2023

The sightings of the lights and what some believe to be small asteroids continued after 9:30 California time, and the objects continued to be seen for less than 45 seconds, according to witnesses.

Another clip revealed a clearer appearance of the luminous objects, while the photographer stood in amazement, shouting in disbelief at what he saw.



The 40-second video was shot by Jaime Hernandez, who was at the King Cong Brewing Company in Sacramento for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, as reported.