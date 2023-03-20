Mysterious streaks of light in California sky

  1. Home
Published March 20th, 2023
Mysterious strange lights appeared slowly spreading across the sky in California

ALBAWABA In one of the videos, mysterious strange lights appeared slowly spreading across the sky in California Friday night.

The sightings of the lights and what some believe to be small asteroids continued after 9:30 California time, and the objects continued to be seen for less than 45 seconds, according to witnesses.
Another clip revealed a clearer appearance of the luminous objects, while the photographer stood in amazement, shouting in disbelief at what he saw.


The 40-second video was shot by Jaime Hernandez, who was at the King Cong Brewing Company in Sacramento for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, as reported.

