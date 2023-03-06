Mystery sphere found on Japan coastline

  1. Home
March 6th, 2023
ALBAWABA - A mysterious iron ball nearly 5 feet wide was found on a beach in Japan's Hamamatsu City this week.

The ball has a diameter of about 1.5 meters and washed up on Enshu beach, according to local media.

Officials scrambled to ensure the giant ball was not a bomb, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK, which released a video of police examining it.

There were no details available immediately on what the sphere is or where it came from.

Many people questioned why Japanese officials did not come out so far to explain what it was.

Interest in the object - dubbed "Godzilla egg," or "mooring buoy" and "from outer space" - started earlier this week, when a local alerted police upon noticing the unusual object on the shore.

That prompted explosive experts in protective clothing to carry out their assessment, while a large surrounding area was sealed off.

