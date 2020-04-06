New Chinese Immigration Laws Trigger Waves of Racist Backlash

For the last few months, Chinese authorities have been drafting a new immigration law that could loosen residency restrictions for some foreigners in the country, sparking a wave of online backlash.

Firmly oppose the regulations on the administration of permanent residence of foreigners

Chinese people don't need igger

You don't need to say "I'm Chinese" in poor Chinese

African cotton garden needs you to go back pic.twitter.com/BYI5Ao0Ba8 — RreRre (@Reg9ion) March 2, 2020

As soon as details of the new law were released to the public, many Chinese social media users have expressed their opposition to allowing more non-citizens to reside in the country permanently, saying that "China has never been a country for immigrants and should never be one."

I have seen news about Nigerians making trouble in China, Japanese people making trouble in China, French people and many other unreasonable behaviors. I can feel disappointed with foreigners. In this case, the Chinese obey our law. Do foreign embassies give you freedom? pic.twitter.com/2UYZUzlD4J — Zhang ziyang (@rJ2hb4Bd3LZ29PU) April 2, 2020

Some online commentators went on to say that "nationals of other countries have always caused trouble in the country," and that their attitudes are the main reason Chinese people don't want them to live in China.

Similar comments argued that being against immigrants "has nothing to do with racial discrimination, but about national opinion".

We really don't want you to live in China. China has not been an immigrant country since ancient times. We don't have racial discrimination. We just feel that our country has the right to say no pic.twitter.com/rXQckWkJO1 — Zhang ziyang (@rJ2hb4Bd3LZ29PU) March 3, 2020

Such comments sparked a lot of debate among people from other parts of the world, who questioned the Chinese stance especially with rising numbers of Chinese immigrants in western countries.

I disagree. I think Chinese LOVE multicultural mixed high-immigrant nations.

It's proven!

Millions of Chinese work their lives to emigrate to USA, Australia and BE part of a multicultural society. They must love being the minority too. — Laurence, Duke of Windsor #BernierNation (@PPCFIRE1) March 14, 2020

What will happen to you if they come? Nothing you’re just spiteful and filled with hatred. It costs nothing to be nice there are thousands of Chinese living in my country but we don’t complain — Dreamville21 (@Dreamville211) March 13, 2020

Some also pointed out the racial diversity within China; to stress that the country has already been, for centuries, welcoming people from different backgrounds.

Grow up. China has over 52 ethnic groups. — china (@mapon888) March 15, 2020