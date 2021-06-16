  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. The New Israeli Govt Effect? 'Death to Arabs' Chants in Jerusalem and Bombings in Gaza Ag…

The New Israeli Govt Effect? 'Death to Arabs' Chants in Jerusalem and Bombings in Gaza Again

Published June 16th, 2021 - 06:10 GMT
Flag march in east Jerusalem
The flag march was organised in celebration of the Israeli capture of East Jerusalem in 1967. (EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)

The Israeli flag march has finally taken place in the old city of Jerusalem, weeks after being postponed based on Israeli police orders, citing security reasons. However, tensions have spiked in the wake of the celebration organized by extremist religious groups marking the 54th year of Israel's occupation of the city.

Also ReadPalestinians Vow 'Day of Rage' Against Israeli Flag March in JerusalemPalestinians Vow 'Day of Rage' Against Israeli Flag March in Jerusalem

Only two days after the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was sworn in by the Knesset, thousands of orthodox and ultra-orthodox Jews flocked into the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem in what has been known as the flag march.

In preparation for the celebration that took place on Tuesday afternoon, Israeli police had emptied the old city of Jerusalem of Palestinians, including owners of shops. Yet, the flag march continued to provoke Palestinian anger as thousands of Israelis chanted "Death To Arabs," "may your village burn," and "a second Nakba is coming."

While local journalists reported no action on police officers' part as they protected marchers, journalists documented police attacks trying to stop them from filming the events near the Damascus Gate also known as Bab El-Amud

The new alternate Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid has been the only Israeli official to condemn the racist chants heard in East Jerusalem, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Palestinian groups in Gaza had sent a number of incendiary balloons towards Israeli villages across the borderline, urging the Israeli government to ban the march from crossing through East Jerusalem, the area recognized as occupied Palestinian territory as per international laws. 

In the late hours of Tuesday, news sources have reported multiple military airstrikes launched by Israel against a number of targets in the Gaza strip, which has been justified by the Israeli government as a response to the incendiary balloons sent by Hamas. 

Moreover, demolition orders by the new Bennet government are being handed out to Palestinian villages deemed “unrecognized” in the Naqab.

Tags:JerusalemFlag MarchIsraelPalestineGazaRacism

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...