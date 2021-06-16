The New Israeli Govt Effect? 'Death to Arabs' Chants in Jerusalem and Bombings in Gaza Again

The Israeli flag march has finally taken place in the old city of Jerusalem, weeks after being postponed based on Israeli police orders, citing security reasons. However, tensions have spiked in the wake of the celebration organized by extremist religious groups marking the 54th year of Israel's occupation of the city.

Thousands of Jewish settlers chant “death to Arabs” and “may their villages burn” in occupied Jerusalem today pic.twitter.com/FV9O9xth18 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) June 15, 2021

Only two days after the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was sworn in by the Knesset, thousands of orthodox and ultra-orthodox Jews flocked into the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem in what has been known as the flag march.

In preparation for the celebration that took place on Tuesday afternoon, Israeli police had emptied the old city of Jerusalem of Palestinians, including owners of shops. Yet, the flag march continued to provoke Palestinian anger as thousands of Israelis chanted "Death To Arabs," "may your village burn," and "a second Nakba is coming."

Israel’s new government celebrated itself with a parade for settler extremists chanting “death to Arabs” in Jerusalem and now bombing Gaza again. pic.twitter.com/QXAG9FqE0u — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد شهاب الدين (@ASE) June 15, 2021

While local journalists reported no action on police officers' part as they protected marchers, journalists documented police attacks trying to stop them from filming the events near the Damascus Gate also known as Bab El-Amud.

The new alternate Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid has been the only Israeli official to condemn the racist chants heard in East Jerusalem, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Palestinian groups in Gaza had sent a number of incendiary balloons towards Israeli villages across the borderline, urging the Israeli government to ban the march from crossing through East Jerusalem, the area recognized as occupied Palestinian territory as per international laws.

Israeli air strikes hit Gaza, after Palestinian militants sent incendiary balloons into Israel https://t.co/rwyXpUc1Bd — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 15, 2021

In the late hours of Tuesday, news sources have reported multiple military airstrikes launched by Israel against a number of targets in the Gaza strip, which has been justified by the Israeli government as a response to the incendiary balloons sent by Hamas.

First day of the Bennet regime for Palestinians: demolition orders being handed out to Palestinian villages deemed “unrecognized” in the Naqab. But please, keep sharing videos of Israelis in Tel Aviv celebrating the end of Netanyahu. https://t.co/egWDaahHlM — Nooran A. (@nooranhamdan) June 14, 2021

Moreover, demolition orders by the new Bennet government are being handed out to Palestinian villages deemed “unrecognized” in the Naqab.