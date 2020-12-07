Why Are Fans of Israel's 'Most Racist' Football Club Chanting Against the UAE and the Muslim Prophet?

News of discussions between a private businessman from Abu Dhabi and the Beitar Jerusalem FC for a possible UAE investment in the club has angered many of the club's Israeli fans, as they expressed their rejection of any possible deal by spraying offensive slogans against the UAE, Arabs, and Muslims on the walls of the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem.

Potentially a massive day in Middle Eastern football history this week:



Tuesday, 16:00, Dubai.



A press conference involving:

🇮🇱 Beitar Jerusalem

🇦🇪 HH Hamed bin Khalifa



Let’s see.



⏳ — Uri Levy (@Levyninho) December 5, 2020

The club's fans who are known for their racist and anti-Muslim stances responded with an opposition of any possible deal, as soon as news of discussions between the club and a UAE-based businessman rumored to be Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan went viral.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the interest of the Emirati businessman, a cousin of the UAE president, is a result of years of friendship between him and the club's owner", Moshe Hogeg.

In their response to the angry slogans of offensive chants against Dubai, Arabs, and the Muslim Prophet, the official Twitter account of the Beitar Jerusalem FC took the chance to express their support for the deal, saying "such hostilities make it even more important for a UAE-Israeli partnership in the club".

a partnership that will prove to the whole world and also to a few racists that Jews and Muslims can do wonderful things together. The fruits of peace may take time to ripen, and when they ripen as evidenced in the partnerships with the UAE, Bahrain and others. >> — Beitar Jerusalem FC (@fcbeitar) December 2, 2020

Emiratis to invest in an Israeli club known for racism.



Beitar Jerusalem is considered one of the biggest Israeli soccer teams in Jerusalem, and its fans are known for their racism and hostility towards Arabs and Muslims. pic.twitter.com/cHYCBIzlAR — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) September 11, 2020

Previously, fans of Beitar Jerusalem FC were accused of racism after chants against the Russian-Chechen Muslim player Zaur Sadayev, who was loaned to the club between 2012-2013. After a goal Sadayev scored for their club in a match against Maccabi Netanya, fans chanted "we are the most racist club in Israel", before leaving the stadium halfway through the game, in protest of having the Muslim player on the team.