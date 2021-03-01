The New Leader Of The Scottish Labour Party Is A Muslim Dentist

  1. Home
Published March 1st, 2021 - 07:02 GMT
Anas Sarwar is 37-years old and is the son of the UK's first ever Muslim MP. (Twitter: @PerveenSarwar)

Succeeding three years of Richard Leonard's leadership, 37-years old Glasgow-native Anas Sarwar has become the first Muslim to lead the Scottish Labour Party.

Coming from a Pakistani family, Sarwar has been well-acquainted with local politics as his father Mohammad Sarwar had previously been a member of the UK parliament between 1997 to 2010.

Even though he holds a degree in dentistry from the University of Glasgow, Sarwar made a career-switch to politics back in 2010, running for the general elections of Scotland in the same year.

Sarwar has been a member of the Scottish Labour Party since he was 16-years-old and identifies his ideology as Brownite, in reference to the UK's Prime Minister and Leader of the Labour Party Gordon Brown 2007-2010.

Many people took to social media to celebrate the win of the young politician, including the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, in addition to Sarwar's own mother.

Some people also highlighted the fact that Scotland is becoming more diverse allowing children of immigrants to reach such high leadership positions, especially that Sarwar is also the first person of color to lead a political party in the UK.

