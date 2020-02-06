New Pakistan Law That Allows Men to Marry Underage Girls Sparks Outrage

In accordance with Shari‘a law, Pakistan court has ruled that men can marry underage girls as long as they have had their first period.

After #Italy decided to bear legal fees to defend Huma Younus, 14-year-old #Catholic bride kidnapped and raped against her will by a Muslim extremist, #Pakistan High Court rules with Shari‘a law:

Underage girls can be married as long as they have had their first menstrual cycle. https://t.co/m2X36UApwe — Melissa Butz (@MelissaNButz) February 6, 2020

The ruling was made by the Sindh High Court in Karachi during a hearing into an alleged abduction, forced conversion and marriage of Huma Younus, a Catholic girl taken from her home on 10th October 2019.

Huma’s mother, Nagheena Younus, told ACN that Christians are not treated as equal citizens in Pakistan after court rules men can marry underage girls if they have had their first period, meaning abducted Huma's marriage was valid. https://t.co/6r82kdLihq — AbolishBlasphemylaws (@EndBlasphemylws) February 5, 2020

The Catholic teen was taken from her home on 10 October 2019. Her parents say that she was born on 22 May 2005 and have provided a baptismal certificate and school testimony as evidence that she is 14.

During the hearing, the parents argued that her marriage is invalid in line with the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, which forbids marriage under the age of 18.

The judges, Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Irshad Ali Shah, ruled that, as per Shari'a law, even if Huma was a minor, the marriage between her and her alleged abductor, Abdul Jabbar, would be valid as she had already had her first menstrual cycle.

Underage #Catholic girl Huma Younus & other girls can be married as long as they have had their first menstrual cycle, High Court in #Pakistan ruled. This is so wrong and disgusting! I urge the @EU_Commission and the international community to stop all relationship with Pakistan. https://t.co/oQl1INCGY0 — Marijana Petir (@marijana_petir) February 5, 2020

The Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act was passed in 2014 in order to stop forced marriages to minors in the province, primarily of Hindu and Christian girls, where it is prevalent.

However, the new court ruling proves that it was merely an attempt to improve the image of the country in front of the international community.