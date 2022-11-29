Neymar lookalike deceives Brazilian fans

ALBAWABA - Brazilian fans went crazy after the famous player Neymar Jr. joined them to watch last night's game between Brazil and Uruguay. However, this wasn't the real Neymar.

Brazilian fans started screaming when they saw him as they rushed to take photos with whom they thought was real Neymar, the football star.

Neymar lookalike allegedly deceived Stadium organizers to let him in as they all thought he was the real Brazilian football player.

Neymar lookalike attended the FIFA World Cup match in Qatar scheduled between Brazil's national team and Uruguay which ended with a victory for Brazil (2:0).



Neymar lookalike's real name is Eigon Oliver. He has over 834,000 followers on Instagram for his resemblance to the football star.

Eigon Oliver, Neymar lookalike, is always surrounded by fans not only in Qatar but wherever he goes.