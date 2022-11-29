  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Neymar lookalike deceives Brazilian fans

Neymar lookalike deceives Brazilian fans

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published November 29th, 2022 - 08:41 GMT
Neymar lookalike
Eigon Oliveira widely known for his resemblance to football player Neymar Jr. (Instagram/@sosiadoney )

ALBAWABA - Brazilian fans went crazy after the famous player Neymar Jr. joined them to watch last night's game between Brazil and Uruguay. However, this wasn't the real Neymar.

Also ReadMan breaks into World Cup match holding LGBTQ+ flagMan breaks into World Cup match holding LGBTQ+ flag

Brazilian fans started screaming when they saw him as they rushed to take photos with whom they thought was real Neymar, the football star. 

Neymar lookalike allegedly deceived Stadium organizers to let him in as they all thought he was the real Brazilian football player.

Neymar lookalike attended the FIFA World Cup match in Qatar scheduled between Brazil's national team and Uruguay which ended with a victory for Brazil (2:0).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sosiadoney (@sosiadoney)


Neymar lookalike's real name is Eigon Oliver. He has over 834,000 followers on Instagram for his resemblance to the football star.

Eigon Oliver, Neymar lookalike, is always surrounded by fans not only in Qatar but wherever he goes.

Tags:NeymarNeymar Jr.BrazilQatarFIFAFIFA World CupWorld Cup

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...