‘No More Decorative Plants in Egypt’: President Sisi Announces

Celebrating the completion of several land reclamation projects in Egypt this week, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stated that "ornamental plants will no longer be allowed in Egypt".

Al-Sisi's announcement has come as a shock to many Egyptians who took to social media websites protesting his surprising decision, which has been justified by Egypt's dire need to minimize the consumption of water.

Translation: "Al-Sisi: No more ornamental plants".

During a speech, Al-Sisi told journalists that water should be preserved for bearing trees.

Online people who condemned Al-Sisi's dismissal of decorative plants also blamed his policies for the water crisis, saying that he failed to negotiate an agreement with Ethiopia with which Egypt and other African countries share the water of the Nile.

بالنسبه لاصحاب مزارع نباتات الزينه بعد ان قرر الديكتاتور تعطيل اعمالهم و قطع ارزاقهم.

هل سيتم عمل بطاقات تموين اهم ام انهم اصبحوا جاهزين للانضمام للجماعات الارهابيه و ادخالهم السجون ؟ https://t.co/5fBCUU6GSm — Sherif Osman® (@SherifOsmanClub) December 26, 2021

Translation: "What about owners of ornamental plants' farms after the dictator has decided to destroy their livelihoods? Are they going to be offered aid coupons or are they ready to join terrorists and end up in jails?"

دى لعبة سياسية قبل مؤتمر المناخ يا أذكياء — Sherif Ayyad (@AyyadSherif) December 27, 2021

Translation: "This is a political game before the climate summit COP27, smarties."

Other commentators wondered about the fate of ornamental plants' business owners saying that thousands of households will be suffering from now on.

Some also added that his decision was random, doubting that he had studied it with experts before announcing it, suggesting that "dictators often make impulsive decisions out of lack of accountability".