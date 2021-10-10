No 'Surgery' Should be Performed on Camels to Make Them 'Beautiful'

ALBAWABA – Even camels are not excluded from money-making profit. Today camels mean money and Saudi Arabia is definitely not excluded from this because with the vast desert, this is the land of the camel.

#SaudiArabia : Egyptian man arrested on suspicion of carrying out plastic surgery on camels in order to beautify them & increase their value - this is in context of major camel festivals in Saudi Arabia with big prizes for top animals pic.twitter.com/WvG76eVc2X — sebastian usher (@sebusher) October 9, 2021

Going viral today is the story of the Egyptian man who has been arrested for allegedly carrying out plastic surgery on camels in order to make them more beautiful, increase their value in festivals on the Kingdom and allow them to win top prizes for their owners. No doubt with the top prizes there is money!

Reports of the arrest of the 40-year-old man is all over the social media. He was arrested by the Al Hasa Police in the Eastern Province of the Saudi Kingdom. According to reports in his possession were the equipment and drugs to perform the surgeries on the camels which means he was indeed practicing his 'medical trade'.

Camel convergence in Saudi Arabia

📸FAISAL AL-NASSER/AFP

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is a six-week event featuring a camel race beauty contest. Here, camels are pictured on route to the annual festival in Rumah, about 99 miles east of Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/cRxKYn6d6C — Chuck DeBroder-Certified Meteorologist (@ChuckDeBroder) October 6, 2021

The question that begs itself is how on earth can camels become more beautiful? This is nature, they were created this way: Ugly but functional…..so-called the ship of the desert because they can stay for a long-time without sea and water! But I can hear many are hissing in my ear and telling me 'how wrong I am' for many in Saudi say camels are beautiful and that is why their owners put them in beauty contests.

Beautiful Saudi Arabia,

Beauty of camels in the desert https://t.co/e5ramKdmnp — Abdullah M Alabduljabbar (@AJ_Abdullah7) February 25, 2021

But as well! Surgeries are performed on camels for example, so that their lips become more pouting. Quite often Botox injections are used on these creatures to make them more elegant for the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival which is a yearly event. They want to make camels stand out>

Wait, what?

Camel Botox Beauty Contest Scandal.

Exsqueeze me?



Camels are being injected in the lips with Botox, to try & win Beauty contests in Saudi Arabia.

Just Alpaccat in. pic.twitter.com/ZgZHGdZ2U3 — MintyBuff (@BuffMinty) August 10, 2021

But such kind of surgery is banned in Saudi Arabia and the authorities are imposing stiff penalties on those who indulge in such activities because these fillers have terrible health effects on these animals experts suggest.

Regardless, 'camel activity' is a tradition and a strong part of the culture of the Arabian peninsula.