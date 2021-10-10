  1. Home
No 'Surgery' Should be Performed on Camels to Make Them 'Beautiful'

Marwan Asmar

Published October 10th, 2021 - 08:54 GMT
See cheese! Camels pose for the camera!
Saudi men lead camels during a beauty contest as part of the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. A dozen camels were banned from the competition for receiving Botox injections. Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

ALBAWABA – Even camels are not excluded from money-making profit. Today camels mean money and Saudi Arabia is definitely not excluded from this because with the vast desert, this is the land of the camel.

Going viral today is the story of the Egyptian man who has been arrested for allegedly carrying out plastic surgery on camels in order to make them more beautiful, increase their value in festivals on the Kingdom and allow them to win top prizes for their owners. No doubt with the top prizes there is money!

Reports of the arrest of the 40-year-old man is all over the social media. He was arrested by the Al Hasa Police in the Eastern Province of the Saudi Kingdom. According to reports in his possession were the equipment and drugs to perform the surgeries on the camels which means he was indeed practicing his 'medical trade'.

The question that begs itself is how on earth can camels become more beautiful? This is nature, they were created this way: Ugly but functional…..so-called the ship of the desert because they can stay for a long-time without sea and water! But I can hear many are hissing in my ear and telling me 'how wrong I am' for many in Saudi say camels are beautiful and that is why their owners put them in beauty contests. 

But as well! Surgeries are performed on camels for example, so that their lips become more pouting. Quite often Botox injections are used on these creatures to make them more elegant for the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival which is a yearly event. They want to make camels stand out>

But such kind of surgery is banned in Saudi Arabia and the authorities are imposing stiff penalties on those who indulge in such activities because these fillers have terrible health effects on these animals experts suggest.

Regardless, 'camel activity' is a tradition and a strong part of the culture of the Arabian peninsula.


