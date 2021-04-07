Why Are Riots in Northern Ireland Not Being Reported By the Media?

Since Friday, violent riots have been erupting in a number of cities in Northern Ireland, including Belfast, setting police cars on fires and prompting several arrests. Yet, some commentators are noting that mainstream media "is barely highlighting the event."

Hundreds of masked Loyalists on the streets of Northern Ireland right now. We warned repeatedly - this is what happens when 1,000,000 British people are ignored @DavidGHFrost @HocGfa @MarosSefcovic pic.twitter.com/g1osCy0jXS — Ulster Troubles Archive (@UlsterTroubles) April 5, 2021

The violent clashes that have been going on for several days now were provoked by a decision not to prosecute 24 leaders of the Sinn Fein Irish nationalist party for violating COVID-19 restrictions as they attended the funeral of Eamon McCourt, a former leading figure of the Irish Republican Army.

According to local media, the riots have been led by "unionists" whose frustration has been already growing recently over Brexit-related agreements.

Mainstream media refuses to report on riots in Northern Ireland as no statues of racists are endangered. — The Satire Party 🎭 (@TheSatireParty) April 7, 2021

However, online users have been protesting "the lack of news coverage" of the night clashes in a number of cities including Belfast and Derry/Londonderry, saying that the media "doesn't want to highlight pro-British rioters in a negative way."

Do you think social media has been asked to suppress or mute anything involving Northern Ireland right now?



I only had one tweet a few days ago from someone that was a little vague.



I've had to go search it out.



Find out how little has been spread about the riots.

Spread it.👍 — The Real Angel Fox (@angelweddiy) April 7, 2021

Some commentators also argued that "social media platforms are deliberately hiding their posts on the clashes, so the world doesn't know what is going on there."

Meanwhile, local sources have reported that at least 8 people have been arrested by the police in Belfast, including two underage teenagers.