'This is not Hollywood': Last Video of Palestinian Uday Al-Tamimi

Days after continuous raids on the Shuafat refugee camp, the Israeli police announced the killing of Uday Al-Tamimi, who is allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting of an Israeli soldier earlier this month.

Israeli police have been after Palestinian man Uday Al-Tamimi after accusing him of killing an 18-year-old Israeli soldier at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem.

This is not Hollywood. This is not a scene from a movie.

This is a #Palestinian who is fighting for his occupied land till his very last breath. #عدي_التميمي pic.twitter.com/8YgBrehzf5 — ayausif (@ayausif2) October 19, 2022

A video released showing the latest moments of Uday Al-Tamimi, before being shot dead by Israeli security forces, has gone viral on the internet. Udai was seen wearing a hat with a gun firing toward Israeli forces.

In the video, Udai was shot multiple times and fell to the ground but he continued to shoot against Israeli forces despite his injuries. Pro-Palestinian activists have hailed Uday Al-Tamimi as a hero as he kept 'fighting' until he lost his life.

With the killing of Oday al-Tamimi, 2022 becomes the deadliest year since 2006, for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem, with at least 105 Palestinians, including 26 children, killed by Israeli forces.#عدي_التميمي #عدي_البطل pic.twitter.com/NSGxfjvJ2x — Khaled T. (@ohitskhaled) October 19, 2022

The video has gone viral in a short time with tens of thousands of views and shared along with the hashtag "#عدي_التميمي - Uday Al-Tamimi".

Not only his last video went viral, a tweet belonging to reporter Josh Breiner, who works at the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, in which he mocked Israeli forces' operation against Uday Al-Tamimi.

ראש הממשלה לפיד:"מברך את כוחות הביטחון: צה"ל, שב"כ, משטרה ומג"ב על חיסולו של המחבל עודאי תמימי בעת ניסיון לפיגוע נוסף לאחר הפיגוע במחסום שועפט בו נהרגה סמלת נועה לזר ז"ל.

לא ננוח עד אשר נשים ידינו על כל מחבל שפוגע באזרחים וחיילי צה"ל".



אבל עם כל הכבוד, בסוף חוסל די במקרה... — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) October 19, 2022

Translation: "Prime Minister Lapid: "Congratulates the security forces: the IDF, the Shin Bet, the police and the MGB for the elimination of the terrorist Uday Al-Tamimi during an attempt to carry out another attack after the attack at the Shoafat checkpoint in which the late Sergeant Noa Lazar was killed."

"But with all due respect, in the end he was eliminated quite by accident...," the Israeli reporter tweeted mocking Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's praise of the Israeli forces following the killing of Uday Al-Tamimi.