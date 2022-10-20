  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 'This is not Hollywood': Last Video of Palestinian Uday Al-Tamimi

'This is not Hollywood': Last Video of Palestinian Uday Al-Tamimi

Published October 20th, 2022 - 05:44 GMT
Uday Al-Tamimi
Uday Al-Tamimi was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday night. (Video screenshot/ Twitter)
Highlights
Uday Al-Tamimi is alleged of killing an 18-year-old Palestinian soldier.

Days after continuous raids on the Shuafat refugee camp, the Israeli police announced the killing of Uday Al-Tamimi, who is allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting of an Israeli soldier earlier this month.

Also ReadIsraeli Forces Raid Palestinian Houses After Soldier is Killed Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Houses After Soldier is Killed

Israeli police have been after Palestinian man Uday Al-Tamimi after accusing him of killing an 18-year-old Israeli soldier at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem. 

A video released showing the latest moments of Uday Al-Tamimi, before being shot dead by Israeli security forces, has gone viral on the internet. Udai was seen wearing a hat with a gun firing toward Israeli forces.

In the video, Udai was shot multiple times and fell to the ground but he continued to shoot against Israeli forces despite his injuries. Pro-Palestinian activists have hailed Uday Al-Tamimi as a hero as he kept 'fighting' until he lost his life.

The video has gone viral in a short time with tens of thousands of views and shared along with the hashtag "#عدي_التميمي - Uday Al-Tamimi".

Not only his last video went viral, a tweet belonging to reporter Josh Breiner, who works at the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, in which he mocked Israeli forces' operation against Uday Al-Tamimi.

Translation: "Prime Minister Lapid: "Congratulates the security forces: the IDF, the Shin Bet, the police and the MGB for the elimination of the terrorist Uday Al-Tamimi during an attempt to carry out another attack after the attack at the Shoafat checkpoint in which the late Sergeant Noa Lazar was killed."

"But with all due respect, in the end he was eliminated quite by accident...," the Israeli reporter tweeted mocking Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's praise of the Israeli forces following the killing of Uday Al-Tamimi. 

Tags:IsraelPalestineShuafat refugee campShuafat

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...