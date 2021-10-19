  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Not Yet Free: Released but Prevented From Seeing Kids After 7 Years in Jail

Not Yet Free: Released but Prevented From Seeing Kids After 7 Years in Jail

Published October 19th, 2021 - 07:08 GMT
Nisreen Abu Kmail
Nisreen Abu Kmail was arrested in 2015 leaving 5 kids behind in Gaza. (Twitter: @rawoandaltatar)

After spending 7 years in Israeli prisons, the Haifa-born Nisreen Abu Kmail has been eager to return to her family in the Gaza Strip to see them for the first time since her arrest. Yet, Israel has prevented her from entering the Gaza Strip.

Also Read250 Palestinian Prisoners on 4th Day Hunger Strike in Israeli Jails 250 Palestinian Prisoners on 4th Day Hunger Strike in Israeli Jails

While 47 years old Nisreen Abu Kmail has been counting the days to see her family of 5 kids for the first time in 7 years, as they were not allowed to visit her in prison during the time she spent in the Israeli detention center of Damon, Israeli authorities have been delaying her entrance to the Gaza Strip, citing legal considerations.

Abu Kmail, who was born in Haifa and holds the Israeli citizenship, married a man in Gaza 20 years ago and moved to the strip where the couple had five kids together before she was arrested in October 2015 during a visit to her family back in Haifa. Abu Kmail's kids have talked to several media outlets about how they only remember very little about the mother they have only been able to contact with through voice calls for the last seven-year.

Abu Kmail's youngest was only months old at the time of her arrest.

Since her release on Sunday, Nisreen Abu Kmail has been able to speak to her kids only via video calls but she continues to wait by the Erez/Beit Hanoun Crossing for Israeli permission to enter Gaza. 

Online social media has been using the hashtag #نسرين_حسن demanding that Israel ends the family's plight and help them reunite again.

Tags:PalestineIsraelNisreen Abu KmailGaza

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...