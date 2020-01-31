  1. Home
  3. #NotMyBrexit: Thousands Protest as the UK Prepares to Leave the EU Tonight

Salam Bustanji

Published January 31st, 2020 - 04:17 GMT
Shutterstock
While the UK prepares to leave EU at 11pm tonight, people are mourning this historic moment by creating hashtags #NotMyBrexit and #StillEuropean in protest of Brexit.

Boris Johnson is planning to hail "the dawn of a new era" in an address to the nation, one hour before Brexit at 10pm tonight.

The prime minister will also hold a cabinet meeting in Sunderland today, the first city to back Brexit in June 2016's EU referendum, where more than 60% voted Leave.

In his video message, Boris Johnson promised that “he will bring the country together.” 

He said: "Our job as the government - my job - is to bring this country together and take us forward. "And the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning.”

"This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act. It is a moment of real national renewal and change. "This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances - your family's life chances - should depend on which part of the country you grow up in. "This is the moment when we begin to unite and level up."

Official government celebrations include Downing Street being lit up with a light show, union flags flying in Parliament Square, and three million Brexit-themed 50p coins entering circulation.

However, despite the high-profile campaign, Big Ben will remain silent as the clock strikes 11pm.

This historic moment comes three-and-a-half years after the UK voted to leave, following two general elections and three prime ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

It has been 47 years since the UK joined the European Economic Community, and tonight, these ties will be broken.

In Brussels, the UK flag will be removed from its place on the buildings housing the city's EU institutions, and one union flag is expected to be consigned to a museum.


