NotMyBrexit: Thousands Protest as the UK Prepares to Leave the EU Tonight

While the UK prepares to leave EU at 11pm tonight, people are mourning this historic moment by creating hashtags #NotMyBrexit and #StillEuropean in protest of Brexit.

I don’t know what I can say to really express how sad and angry I am today. Rights are being wrenched away on the basis of fraud, lies and law breaking. So honestly, the #Brexit architects can stuff it where the sun don’t shine. #StillEuropean #forevereuropean pic.twitter.com/CQ8cXh9Nn4 — Pilar Gomez #FBPE #stilleuropean (@redalphababe) January 31, 2020

Boris Johnson is planning to hail "the dawn of a new era" in an address to the nation, one hour before Brexit at 10pm tonight.

It feels embarrassing and sad to be British today. We are leaving the EU based off of 51.9% voting for a campaign of lies, in a non legally binding referendum. #NotMyBrexit and it never will be. — Jamie Raines 🥔 🇪🇺 (@jammi_dodger94) January 31, 2020

The prime minister will also hold a cabinet meeting in Sunderland today, the first city to back Brexit in June 2016's EU referendum, where more than 60% voted Leave.

I was too young to vote in the EU Referendum and I fought for a People's Vote.



As did millions of young people.



Today we lose access to a fantastic union offering young people endless opportunities - but for what benefit?



This is #NotMyBrexit.

I'll be #ForeverEuropean. — Cllr Tristan Clarkson 🔶 (@TristanCIarkson) January 31, 2020

In his video message, Boris Johnson promised that “he will bring the country together.”

He said: "Our job as the government - my job - is to bring this country together and take us forward. "And the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning.”

"This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act. It is a moment of real national renewal and change. "This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances - your family's life chances - should depend on which part of the country you grow up in. "This is the moment when we begin to unite and level up."

Tomorrow I will no longer be an EU citizen but I will still be European to my core.#StillEuropean #ForeverEuropean https://t.co/AK7Oin6efo — Sue Wilson #FBPE (@Suewilson91) January 31, 2020

Official government celebrations include Downing Street being lit up with a light show, union flags flying in Parliament Square, and three million Brexit-themed 50p coins entering circulation.

Feeling unspeakably sad today. Sad my children will grow up without the same freedoms I have enjoyed. Sad that great people will no longer be able to come and work, freely, in the UK. Most of all, sad that misinformation and small mindedness has triumphed over sense #NotMyBrexit — Alan Parker (@alanlparker) January 31, 2020

However, despite the high-profile campaign, Big Ben will remain silent as the clock strikes 11pm.

Today there is a sadness in my heart I didn’t really expect to feel, if I’m honest.



The EU, while imperfect in many ways, at the core was about the freedom to live, work and love across 28 nations.



As of 11pm tonight, we all lose that right...#StillEuropean #NotMyBrexit 😔 pic.twitter.com/Jo5vXIkdg7 — Alasdair (@Alasdair91) January 31, 2020

This historic moment comes three-and-a-half years after the UK voted to leave, following two general elections and three prime ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Stop telling people to ‘respect’ the referendum result. It was built on lies, deceit and manipulation of the masses and there is absolutely nothing respectful about any of this.



I have never and will never respect it. #NotMyBrexit — Liam Hackett (@DiageoLiam) January 31, 2020

It has been 47 years since the UK joined the European Economic Community, and tonight, these ties will be broken.

Am I the only one sick of hearing: "We had to respect the referendum result"? Such a cowardly thing to say. Conveniently conceals the fact it was a marginal and nationally divisive result on an ill-defined question won by a campaign of misinformation and illegality. #NotMyBrexit — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) January 31, 2020

In Brussels, the UK flag will be removed from its place on the buildings housing the city's EU institutions, and one union flag is expected to be consigned to a museum.