From Now on Space Travel Will be Part of Our Galactic Lives

ALBAWABA – Space tourism is no longer a thing of the future, but it is happening now as four people were just catapulted into the outer atmosphere and came back three days later. It is history-in-the-making, a feat of gigantic proportions that will now be made time and again: Space travel in the 21st Century.

Using Elon Musk’s SpaceX fully automated Dragon capsule billionaire business and entrepreneur Jared Isaacman has just spent three days roaming in space with Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor orbiting the earth in a space voyage dubbed Inspiration4. But what an inspiration it was for the ordinary folk.

This is the first civilian crew to travel into space on private launch and by private money. Isaacman aimed to raise $200 million for charity but had put up $100 million for the space trip with another $50 million from Musk himself.

The tourist astronauts which included a nurse, a data engineer and a science professor travelled 585 kilometers above earth and surpassed the International Space Station by 160 kilometers in a momentous event.

They travelled the earth the earth at over 28,000 kilometers per hour and got to see eye-wondering views of the earth. They also got to talk to Hollywood actor Tom Cruise who hopes to be up there and make a film in space and about space.

The whole space journey seems incredible with the first space walk in 1969 in the Apollo 9 spaceship. This time the splashdown was off the coast of Florida in the Atlantic. It was an exhilarating experience that they won't forget, the space travelers said.