Ocean hole sparks rumors of possible earthquake

ALBAWABA - A hole was discovered by scientists in the bottom of the ocean in the United States city of Oregon igniting discussion of a possible devastating earthquake in the near future.

According to researchers from the University of Washington, the ocean hole is located off the coast of Oregon, atop the Cascadia Subduction Zone fault.

The ocean hole is about 50 miles off Newport, Oregon.

Scientists further added that the ocean hole is releasing a warm, mineral-rich liquid into the Pacific Ocean mentioning that it could be a good hint of earthquake activity in the region.

Sources revealed that the hole was named "Pythia’s Oasis" after the ancient Greek high priestess who speaks the prophecies while inhaling the vapor rising from a hot spring.

A seafloor hole shooting up warm, mineral-rich liquid into the Pacific Ocean near #Oregon’s central coastal might not be a good sign for earthquake activity in the region, scientists say. https://t.co/Dngp91eCwr — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) April 19, 2023

Evan Solomon, the study’s co-author and an oceanography professor at the University of Washington (UW) noted: "These strike-slip faults, where sections of ocean crust and sediment slide past each other, exist because the ocean plate hits the continental plate at an angle, placing stress on the overlying continental plate."

Another UW professor of oceanography said: "Pythias Oasis provides a rare window into processes acting deep in the seafloor, and its chemistry suggests this fluid comes from near the plate boundary."