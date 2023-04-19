  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Ocean hole sparks rumors of possible earthquake

Ocean hole sparks rumors of possible earthquake

Published April 19th, 2023 - 10:10 GMT
Ocean hole
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - A hole was discovered by scientists in the bottom of the ocean in the United States city of Oregon igniting discussion of a possible devastating earthquake in the near future.

Also ReadDutch researcher predicts stronger earthquake in MarchDutch researcher predicts stronger earthquake in March

According to researchers from the University of Washington, the ocean hole is located off the coast of Oregon, atop the Cascadia Subduction Zone fault.

The ocean hole is about 50 miles off Newport, Oregon.

Scientists further added that the ocean hole is releasing a warm, mineral-rich liquid into the Pacific Ocean mentioning that it could be a good hint of earthquake activity in the region.

Sources revealed that the hole was named "Pythia’s Oasis" after the ancient Greek high priestess who speaks the prophecies while inhaling the vapor rising from a hot spring.

Evan Solomon, the study’s co-author and an oceanography professor at the University of Washington (UW) noted: "These strike-slip faults, where sections of ocean crust and sediment slide past each other, exist because the ocean plate hits the continental plate at an angle, placing stress on the overlying continental plate."

Another UW professor of oceanography said: "Pythias Oasis provides a rare window into processes acting deep in the seafloor, and its chemistry suggests this fluid comes from near the plate boundary."

Tags:Ocean holeoceanU.S.Pacific Ocean

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...