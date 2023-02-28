Dutch researcher predicts stronger earthquake in March

ALBAWABA - Dutch researcher, who predicted earthquake in Syria and Turkey, said that a stronger and more devastating quake will take place in early March.

In his Youtube video, the famous researcher Frank Hoogerbeets said: "The first week of march is going to be very critical" in which he hinted at a bigger earth tremor in a few days.

On his Twitter account, where he is followed by over 1.5 million people, Hoogerbeets wrote: "EARTHQUAKE WARNING."

The researcher, who links celestial bodies and seismic activity, added that he predicts a new mega-thrust earthquake around March 3 to 4 and/or March 6 to 7.

Regarding the location of the new quake, Hoogerbeets said it might affect "the western coast of North America, the Kermadec Trench, or perhaps the Philippines, Indonesia, or even northern Japan."

The Dutch researcher claimed that the new earthquake is going to take place due to a convergence of critical planetary geometry which he expects to take place between March 2 and 5.

Hoogerbeets became the talk of social media after predicting the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey three days before it happened.

On Feb. 6, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Syria and Tukrey leaving more than 50,000 people killed, according to the last statistics.