OceanGate to send 1000 people Venus

ALBAWABA - American OceanGate company has shared its intention to send people to Venus triggering wide discussion, especially after the Titan submersible accident last June.

OceanGate announced that it wants to send up to 1000 people to Venus to live there by 2050, despite the fact that the planet has not a single necessity of life such as Oxygen or a probable atmosphere.

According to New York Post, the co-founder of OceanGate Expeditions Guillermo Söhnlein posted on LinkedIn describing the trip as “a private venture focused on establishing a permanent human presence in the Venusian atmosphere.”

The company "Ocean Gate", which manufactured the Titan submarine and died in it 5 millionaires at the bottom of the sea two months ago, are planning a new project to send 1,000 people to Venus to live there. They have not published how to apply, but it is believed that many will… pic.twitter.com/w3Gm4lI3Je August 6, 2023

"Forget OceanGate. Forget Titan. Forget Stockton. Humanity could be on the verge of a big breakthrough and not take advantage of it because we, as a species, are gonna get shut down and pushed back into the status quo," OceanGate co-founder told Insider.

According to the businessman, NASA discovered a sliver of the Venusian atmosphere about 30 miles from the surface of Venus, which he explained that humans will be by time able to live there normally.

How can humans survive Venus:

according to OceanGate co-founder, living on the planet can work by creating a floating colony that could withstand the sulfuric acids in Venus’ clouds, which is the element making the atmosphere uninhabitable to humans.