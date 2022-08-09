  1. Home
Open Gay Muslim Imam in Marseille Raises Debate on 'What's Islam'

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 9th, 2022 - 08:01 GMT
Zahed with his partner (twitter)

ALBAWABA - The Muslim Imam of Marseille is under the spotlight for being a homosexual and married to another man. 

Ludovic Mohamed Zahed is an Algerian who came to France a while ago and declared openly his homosexuality. The social media has much news about this man. 

His name is trending on the social media as an openly gay activist marrying off Muslims of the same sexual orientation. But Islam rejects homosexuality so how can Zahed be marrying off people?

He had long created a heated debate in France.

Many people are abhorred and are speaking against the man with many like Muslim officials of the Paris Mosque distancing themselves from this self-proclaimed Islamic Imam. But there is also lots of talk about being gay.

 

