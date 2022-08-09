Open Gay Muslim Imam in Marseille Raises Debate on 'What's Islam'

ALBAWABA - The Muslim Imam of Marseille is under the spotlight for being a homosexual and married to another man.

هو جزائري و ليس له علاقة بفرنسا. اسمه محمد لطفي زاهد (غير لطفي ب لودوفيك) ولد في الجزائر العاصمة. هرب الى فرنسا لأنه مثلي الجنس. — IZEM HELLDORADO (@CaperChou) August 9, 2022

Ludovic Mohamed Zahed is an Algerian who came to France a while ago and declared openly his homosexuality. The social media has much news about this man.

أثار إمام جامع فرنسي - جزائري الجنسية ويقيم في مدينة #مارسيليا بجنوب فرنسا، غضباً كبيراً وجدلاً مستمراً منذ فترة، نظراً لمجاهرته بمثـ. ـليته الجنسية ولأنه متزوج من رجل.



واشتهر الإمام #لودوفيك_محمد_زاهد بافتتاحه أول مسجد..



التفاصيل على الرابط https://t.co/6nj8NI2CxP pic.twitter.com/kPS9RMwTJN — Hashtag هاشتاغ (@presshashtag) August 9, 2022

His name is trending on the social media as an openly gay activist marrying off Muslims of the same sexual orientation. But Islam rejects homosexuality so how can Zahed be marrying off people?

أثار الجزائري "لودوفيك محمد زاهد" أول إمام مسجد "مثلي الجنس" غضباً كبيرا، لأنه يجاهر بمثليته الجنسية ومتزوج من رجل ويُقيم في #فرنسا.#الجزائر pic.twitter.com/PNq0BcGWPE — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) August 8, 2022

He had long created a heated debate in France.

Qui est Ludovic Mohamed Zahed ? l'imam homosexuel - https://t.co/exE3k70buP #Mali Ludovic Mohamed Zahed est un imam progressiste franco-algérien, ouvertement homosexuel et marié religieusement à un homme.

Il s'est rendu célèbre pour avoir ouvert la première mosquée inclusive ... pic.twitter.com/HbEIxcRD8m — maliactu (@maliactu) July 8, 2022

Many people are abhorred and are speaking against the man with many like Muslim officials of the Paris Mosque distancing themselves from this self-proclaimed Islamic Imam. But there is also lots of talk about being gay.