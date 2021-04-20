Pakistani Man Imitates PUBG Game; Kills 2 Family Members

A PUBG game addict has been arrested by the police after he tried to recreate a scene from the game that led to the death of 2 people in his family and injuring 3 others.

Sources revealed that the incident took place in the Pakistani region of Lahore, after the suspect, known as Bilal, opened fire due to a rift with his family in which it led to the death of his wife’s friend and his friend.

A Pakistan man tried to recreate a scene from #PUBG after a fight and ended up killing two members of his family and injuring three.https://t.co/1CaibpukDL — News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 11, 2021

According to reports, the Pakistani man used to be a PUBG game addict’ and when he commited the horrible crime he was wearing a helmet and jacket akin to PUBG players.

Moreover, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umar Baloch stated to news agencies that the suspect procured a pistol with which he shot the victims.

Pakistan PUBG Addict Kills two After Recreating Scene From Game At Home After A Fight https://t.co/5mNKVPvX1T pic.twitter.com/aJgydWAa9k — hr10tech (@hr10tech) April 12, 2021

The PUBG game has been marked globally as a danger game that encourages violence with many countries banning it. However, people are downloading it illegally.

Pakistan has banned the PUBG game in July 2020 amid a wave of criticism for fans, while others couldn’t be more careless saying that using the VPN hack they can still be able to practice their favoriate game despite the government’s suspension.

Hello sir

Due to ban of bubg in Pakistan

Many people use vpn

So why you ban our account https://t.co/cUky2IVNjK — Wolf®malik (@Wolfmalik1) July 7, 2020

Not only Pakistan, but also India, Afghanistan, China, Nepal, Iran and Jordan have banned the game due to high violence the game may present; leading to murder cases at times.