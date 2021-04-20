  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Pakistani Man Imitates PUBG Game; Kills 2 Family Members

Pakistani Man Imitates PUBG Game; Kills 2 Family Members

Published April 20th, 2021 - 07:12 GMT
BUBG game was banned in India, Afghanistan, China, Nepal, Iran and Jordan.
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Man who is a PUBG game addict kills 2 family members in Paksitan.

A PUBG game addict has been arrested by the police after he tried to recreate a scene from the game that led to the death of 2 people in his family and injuring 3 others.

Sources revealed that the incident took place in the Pakistani region of Lahore, after the suspect, known as Bilal, opened fire due to a rift with his family in which it led to the death of his wife’s friend and his friend.

According to reports, the Pakistani man used to be a PUBG game addict’ and when he commited the horrible crime he was wearing a helmet and jacket akin to PUBG players.

Moreover, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umar Baloch stated to news agencies that the suspect procured a pistol with which he shot the victims.

The PUBG game has been marked globally as a danger game that encourages violence with many countries banning it. However, people are downloading it illegally.

Pakistan has banned the PUBG game in July 2020 amid a wave of criticism for fans, while others couldn’t be more careless saying that using the VPN hack they can still be able to practice their favoriate game despite the government’s suspension.

Not only Pakistan, but also India, Afghanistan, China, Nepal, Iran and Jordan have banned the game due to high violence the game may present; leading to murder cases at times.

Tags:PUBG gameAddictPakistanLahoreNepalIranJordangames

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...