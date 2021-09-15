Pakistani Teenager Leaves Home to Join the Taliban ‘So She Can Attack Israel'

Only one month after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the group's military success seems to be attracting young people from all over the world, especially ones who share the same ideological beliefs as the group.

#باكستانية بعد هروبها من منزل والدها في #خيطان :

ِ

سأذهب إلى #طالبان وتفجير #اسرائيل

ِ#المباحث و #أمن_الدولة تلاحقان الفتاة

ِ

بعد بلاغ والدها بعد اكتشاف مغادرتها المنزل وتركها المنزل

ِ

التحريات تؤكد عدم مغادرتها #الكويت

ِ#أفغانستان pic.twitter.com/UP27k9sfqT — صحيفة كويت أون لاين (@kwt0nline) September 14, 2021

Translation: "A Pakistani after leaving her house in Khaitan: I'll join the Taliban and attack Israel. Security and intelligence are going after her following her father 's reporting her absence from the house. Reports show she still hasn't left Kuwait."

In Kuwait, a Pakistani resident has reported his 15-year old daughter missing after she seized her passport from her parent's room. The father expressed his fears that his daughter has left Kuwait for Afghanistan so she can join the Taliban.

According to Kuwaiti police, the father has cited a WhatsApp message his daughter sent him; in which she said she "wishes to join the Taliban so she can bomb herself in either Israel or Afghanistan."

However, initial police reports have found out that the Pakistani teenager has not yet left Kuwait and investigation shows that she is staying somewhere in Al-Salmiya near the Kuwaiti capital.

Online commentators on the incident are warning that this incident should send a red alarm to security departments across the world; suggesting that the Taliban may be recruiting young Muslims through the internet.